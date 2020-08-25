4,609 Shares in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Black Knight by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Black Knight by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.88. 5,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $81.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKI. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.