45,047 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. 2,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

