4,032 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.89. 22,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,333. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.