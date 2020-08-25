39,642 Shares in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sabre by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sabre’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.