375,312 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 375,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $292,904,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $162,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 178,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,849,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

CDAY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.23. 500,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,274. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

