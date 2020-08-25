3,407 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after buying an additional 402,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after buying an additional 548,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,636,000 after buying an additional 229,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

ROST opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

