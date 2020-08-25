3,171 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in PACCAR by 15.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. 1,695,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

