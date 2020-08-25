29,033 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,033 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UBS Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,331,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,952,000 after purchasing an additional 867,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UBS Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UBS Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,556 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in UBS Group by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,955 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,814,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,602 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 112,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,309. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.