25,357 Shares in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

MFD stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 7,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

