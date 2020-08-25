22,232 Shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Teza Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lumber Liquidators at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE LL opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $29.59.
In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.
Lumber Liquidators Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
