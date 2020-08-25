22,232 Shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Teza Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lumber Liquidators at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LL opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

