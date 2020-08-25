21,893 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

UNM opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Unum Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

