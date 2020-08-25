20,000 Shares in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 390,083 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 195,845 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Palomar by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 142,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Palomar by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 313,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other Palomar news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $149,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $183,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,200 shares of company stock worth $4,467,567. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLMR stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 204,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,142. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $109.15.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.