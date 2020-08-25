18,458 Shares in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1,049.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 349,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.44.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.