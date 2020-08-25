17,436 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

