16,095 Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 160,645 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 639,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $647,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. 45,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,974. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

