15,529 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 78,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.