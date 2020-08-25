14,403 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.55. 25,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

