13,258 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 393.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,381.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.23. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

