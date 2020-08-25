13,130 Shares in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $206,041,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Air Lease by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,511,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,493 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 146.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 858,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $14,886,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,366.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 674,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 628,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. 6,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

