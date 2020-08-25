13,000 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.41. 6,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.12. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,277. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

