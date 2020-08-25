1,176 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,740,000 after acquiring an additional 239,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.30. 9,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $365.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.38 and its 200 day moving average is $304.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.