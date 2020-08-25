1,068,939 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,068,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,280,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

