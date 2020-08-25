10,253 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.