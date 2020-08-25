1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

