$1.01 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. 6,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,112. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800 and sold 13,035 shares valued at $561,219. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

