-$0.40 EPS Expected for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17).

PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $122,627 in the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 558,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

