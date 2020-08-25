$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $106,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

