-$0.15 EPS Expected for TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TapImmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). TapImmune reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRKR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TapImmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of TapImmune stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 289,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. TapImmune has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

