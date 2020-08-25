$0.14 EPS Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Parsley Energy posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 104,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,546. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

