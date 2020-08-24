Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $596.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $123,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at $9,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 30.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245,855 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at $6,714,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at $3,233,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 95.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 182,658 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

