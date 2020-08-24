Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) vs. Acura Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACUR) Head to Head Contrast

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) and Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zogenix has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and Zogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acura Pharmaceuticals 1.36% -1.36% 2.84% Zogenix -8,758.48% -53.91% -36.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acura Pharmaceuticals and Zogenix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Zogenix 0 2 9 0 2.82

Zogenix has a consensus price target of $55.22, indicating a potential upside of 140.72%. Given Zogenix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zogenix is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and Zogenix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acura Pharmaceuticals $2.66 million 2.36 N/A N/A N/A Zogenix $3.65 million 348.50 -$419.50 million ($3.90) -5.88

Acura Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zogenix.

Summary

Zogenix beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.