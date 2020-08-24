Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano Sells 6,000 Shares

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $158.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.73. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

