Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Sells $432,650.00 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $432,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,393.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $448,850.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00.

Shares of ZEN opened at $86.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $101.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.