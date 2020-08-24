Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,351,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,885. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $291.30. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $10,953,152. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

