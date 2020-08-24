Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 369,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $210,755.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

