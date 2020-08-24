Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VBLT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

