Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Eisai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Eisai stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.