Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Park-Ohio posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.21). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million.

Several research analysts have commented on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $189.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.68. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.