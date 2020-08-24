Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OVID shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of OVID stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $6.82. 24,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,413. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,392,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 1,106,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 510,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 390,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 5,127.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 203,986 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

