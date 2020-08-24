Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $303.39 Million

Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce sales of $303.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.50 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $462.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 91.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

