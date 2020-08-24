Zacks: Brokerages Expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. InterDigital Wireless posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InterDigital Wireless.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on IDCC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 8.5% in the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 103,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 237.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,224. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital Wireless (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.