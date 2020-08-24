Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will announce $132.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $515.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $887.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $917.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $818.70 million to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.97. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

