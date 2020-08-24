Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

