Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce $45.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $46.34 million. CareDx reported sales of $33.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $173.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $175.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $212.42 million, with estimates ranging from $201.15 million to $224.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.42. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,177.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,483. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CareDx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CareDx by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

