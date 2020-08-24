Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

