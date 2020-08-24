Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAC opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

