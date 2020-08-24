Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to report $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $0.80. Walmart also reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB raised their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.57. 215,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,991,709. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

