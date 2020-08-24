Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on YTEN. National Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.83.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.