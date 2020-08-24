Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yext by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,035,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Yext by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,591,432 shares in the company, valued at $54,517,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $37,925.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,809.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,105 shares of company stock worth $8,161,898. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

YEXT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

