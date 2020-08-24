Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Update

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yandex by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,272,000 after buying an additional 4,218,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,269,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,741,000 after purchasing an additional 664,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YNDX. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

YNDX opened at $63.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

